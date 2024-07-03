Prince William makes ‘calculated’ move to ridicule Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blindsided after they saw Prince William going wild at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in London.



According to Closer Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that it was a ‘calculated move’ on Prince of Wales’ part to ridicule them.

Speaking with the publication, the insider noted on much efforts Meghan put in inviting the Anti-Hero hitmaker to her podcast Archetypes back in 2022.

“It’s no secret Meghan went out of her way to try and build a relationship with Taylor and got nowhere, so it’s hard for her and Harry not to see this as being a calculated way for William and the royals to undermine them further, it’s certainly rubbing salt in the wound,” the insider noted.

The insider went on to add that the Sussexes believe William’s viral video dancing to Taylor’s tunes was ‘another attempt’ from him of showing them that they are ‘firmly outsiders when it comes to the Royal family.’

"In their view it’s patently obvious that the royals, and William in particular, love to go after anything they come close to having so this is just being taken as more proof of that and they’re finding it pretty hard to swallow,” they added.

“They already fear everyone is ganging up to have a go at them with William leading the charge, so this whole Taylor thing feels very personal, especially because of how big she is right now."