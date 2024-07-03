 
Geo News

Prince William makes ‘calculated' move to ridicule Harry and Meghan

Prince William accused of undermining Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with latest move

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Prince William makes ‘calculated’ move to ridicule Harry and Meghan
Prince William makes ‘calculated’ move to ridicule Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were blindsided after they saw Prince William going wild at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in London.

According to Closer Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that it was a ‘calculated move’ on Prince of Wales’ part to ridicule them.

Speaking with the publication, the insider noted on much efforts Meghan put in inviting the Anti-Hero hitmaker to her podcast Archetypes back in 2022.

“It’s no secret Meghan went out of her way to try and build a relationship with Taylor and got nowhere, so it’s hard for her and Harry not to see this as being a calculated way for William and the royals to undermine them further, it’s certainly rubbing salt in the wound,” the insider noted.

The insider went on to add that the Sussexes believe William’s viral video dancing to Taylor’s tunes was ‘another attempt’ from him of showing them that they are ‘firmly outsiders when it comes to the Royal family.’

"In their view it’s patently obvious that the royals, and William in particular, love to go after anything they come close to having so this is just being taken as more proof of that and they’re finding it pretty hard to swallow,” they added.

“They already fear everyone is ganging up to have a go at them with William leading the charge, so this whole Taylor thing feels very personal, especially because of how big she is right now."

Kanye West's money problems confirmed as new findings emerge
Kanye West's money problems confirmed as new findings emerge
Victoria Beckham marks Tom Cruise's birthday with heartfelt wish
Victoria Beckham marks Tom Cruise's birthday with heartfelt wish
Chris Pratt gushes over 'ninja' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt gushes over 'ninja' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
How Taylor Swift made summer memorable' with Travis Kelce
How Taylor Swift made summer memorable' with Travis Kelce
Princess Charlotte taking over with Louis, George for Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte taking over with Louis, George for Kate Middleton
Pual Mescel admits feeling 'strange' amid new movie filming
Pual Mescel admits feeling 'strange' amid new movie filming
Career of Jennifer Lopez under threat after marriage
Career of Jennifer Lopez under threat after marriage
Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'
Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'