Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her beau Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are glad to be each other's 'forever date.'



The Stranger Things actress, 20, took to Instagram on Tuesday with an appreciation post for her husband Jake, 22.

Brown exuded grace in a lavender strapless gown with pleated details on her torso. She left her hair down in a wavy blowout and accessorized with a pearl pendant necklace and her engagement ring and wedding band.

Jake, son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea, looked dapper in a gray and white linen suit with his top button un-bottoned.

The couple's sister-in-law and wife of Jesse Bongiovi, Jesse Light, commented a string of crowns in the comment section.



Brown’s beauty brand Florence by Mills also commented: “were not crying youre crying.”

The couple had secretly tied the knot in mid-May in their parents' attendance.

The rock star proudly confirmed that the couple married in a clip of his appearance on BBC's The One Show shared on X on May 28.

"They're great," said Bon Jovi, 62. "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true.