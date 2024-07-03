Family comes first: Jennifer Zamparelli reveals the reason behind her leaving the show 2FM

 
Jennifer Zamparelli recently revealed the reason behind her leaving the show 2FM.

Jennifer speaks about herself suffering from mini panic attacks before making the decision as it was one of the hardest decisions she ever made. She confirmed her decision to leave her morning programme at the RTE music station after being there for five years.

Before Jennifer decided to announce the news, there had been speculations about the fact that she wouldn’t be returning from her extended break.

While speaking in her first interview, Jennifer began at length by admitting that the decision was “heartbreaking” for her but “something had to give” as RTE could not give her the time she needed off during the summers as her husband Lau was landing to a new job and she wanted to spend time with her family.

While she has been busy with work since leaving the show, Jennifer told VIP the difference is that she can now prioritize her family life.

The Dancing with the Stars presenter told VIP Magazine,"The thing about me and Lau is that we have been a very good team.”

She continues by saying, "And Lau has taken the reins for so many years and now he’s on a pretty big job that takes him away; he’s gone 7-7 so I’m single parenting, pretty much. He’s very busy and this is his tie to fly. I needed more time off this summer and RTE just couldn’t give me that.”

The Dubliner also admitted to VIP Magazine that she misses the show, the team, the intimacy of the radio “terribly”.

