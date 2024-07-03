 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle running after public respect and favor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are working hard to win back public favor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly desperate about trying to win back the public’ approval.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield made these claims and comments regarding the Duke of Sussex.

She weighed in on all of this, during one of her interviews with TalkTV.

In that conversation Ms Schofield pointed out the shock factor to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s , “I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for.”

“I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals.”

Since the backlash came to light, ESPN even released a statement in defense of their decision and said, “ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world.

According to The Post, “While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”

