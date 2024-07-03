 
Pual Mescel admits feeling 'strange' amid new movie filming

Paul Mescel, Pedro Pascal's upcoming movie 'Gladiators II' is slated to be released in November 2024

July 03, 2024

Paul Mescel was recently nicknamed as “Brick Wall Paul” from his co-star Pedro Pascal

In a new chat with Vanity Fair, Paul Mescel and Pedro Pascal talked about their new joint project, Gladiators II.

During the same discussion, Pual weighed in on building a strong while explaining why he took this role.

He began the chat by saying, "I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when s*** hits the fan.”

“I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior,” he also explained.

Paul even declared that working out to maintain a sturdy physique works wonders for one’s self-confidence.

"Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling,” the lead star of 2000's movies sequel continued.

Wrapping up the chat, he remarked, “You carry yourself differently,” adding, “It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film."

