Photo: Pual Mescel admits feeling 'strange' amid new movie filming

Paul Mescel was recently nicknamed as “Brick Wall Paul” from his co-star Pedro Pascal

In a new chat with Vanity Fair, Paul Mescel and Pedro Pascal talked about their new joint project, Gladiators II.

During the same discussion, Pual weighed in on building a strong while explaining why he took this role.

He began the chat by saying, "I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when s*** hits the fan.”

“I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior,” he also explained.

Paul even declared that working out to maintain a sturdy physique works wonders for one’s self-confidence.

"Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling,” the lead star of 2000's movies sequel continued.

Wrapping up the chat, he remarked, “You carry yourself differently,” adding, “It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film."