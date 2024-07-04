Prince Harry secret message as he 'loves every single day in America'

Prince Harry has seemingly given a subtle snub to King Charles for driving him out of hi UK abode.

The Duke of Sussex, who lived in Frogmore Cottage after his wedding with Meghan Markle, was pushed out of the house after her left for California in 2023.

Harry, who has changed the US as his permanent residence, picked June 29, 2023 for the poignant moment, the same date he was driven out of his Windsor estate.

Now royal commentator Esther Krakuehas told Sky News Australia 's Royal Report programme: "It's very interesting that Prince Harry chose to date his official US residency on the day he was kicked out of Frogmore Cottage."

She added: "I think he was trying to send a message and it was very symbolic and I think the biggest message here is that it represents everything that could have been and is not and has been lost. Potentially it represents what actually should never have been."

This comes as Prince Harry admitted he loves being in the US on Good Morning America.

"It's amazing," the Duke of Sussex said. "I love every single day."

"Do I feel American? Um, no. I don't know how I feel." Harry said he had "considered" becoming a U.S. citizen, but it wasn't a "high priority."