 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran advises fans against visiting 'most sketchy area:' 'Just don't'

Ed Sheeran weighed in on living in the 'most sketchy area' of UK

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Photo: Ed Sheeran advises fans against visiting most sketchy area: Just dont
Photo: Ed Sheeran advises fans against visiting 'most sketchy area:' 'Just don't'

Ed Sheeran recently advised against visiting his residential town, London, for rare reasons.

The Shape of You crooner recently had a candid chat with the US podcaster Theo Von.

During this chat, the musician was asked what place he thinks is the most dangerous in UK.

In response to this query, Ed Sheeran named London to be that place despite owning 22 properties in the same region.

“Here? I’d say every area of London. Literally, every area is sketchy,” he began.

He explained, “I think that you cannot be anywhere. It’s not like a segregated city.”

Ed Sheeran even claimed that every nook and corner of London should be avoided if one wanted to escape being robbed.

“No, I mean the nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid shit,” Ed continued.

Wrapping up the topic, he maintained, “If you wander around with, I dunno, like a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a 200 grand watch, you are going to get robbed,” asserting, “But just don’t do that.”

Prince William makes ‘calculated' move to ridicule Harry and Meghan
Prince William makes ‘calculated' move to ridicule Harry and Meghan
Victoria Beckham marks Tom Cruise's birthday with heartfelt wish
Victoria Beckham marks Tom Cruise's birthday with heartfelt wish
Chris Pratt gushes over 'ninja' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt gushes over 'ninja' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
How Taylor Swift made summer memorable' with Travis Kelce
How Taylor Swift made summer memorable' with Travis Kelce
Princess Charlotte taking over with Louis, George for Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte taking over with Louis, George for Kate Middleton
Pual Mescel admits feeling 'strange' amid new movie filming
Pual Mescel admits feeling 'strange' amid new movie filming
Career of Jennifer Lopez under threat after marriage
Career of Jennifer Lopez under threat after marriage
Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'
Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'