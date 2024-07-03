Photo: Ed Sheeran advises fans against visiting 'most sketchy area:' 'Just don't'

Ed Sheeran recently advised against visiting his residential town, London, for rare reasons.

The Shape of You crooner recently had a candid chat with the US podcaster Theo Von.

During this chat, the musician was asked what place he thinks is the most dangerous in UK.

In response to this query, Ed Sheeran named London to be that place despite owning 22 properties in the same region.

“Here? I’d say every area of London. Literally, every area is sketchy,” he began.

He explained, “I think that you cannot be anywhere. It’s not like a segregated city.”

Ed Sheeran even claimed that every nook and corner of London should be avoided if one wanted to escape being robbed.

“No, I mean the nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid shit,” Ed continued.

Wrapping up the topic, he maintained, “If you wander around with, I dunno, like a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a 200 grand watch, you are going to get robbed,” asserting, “But just don’t do that.”