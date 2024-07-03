 
Ben Affleck listens to Matt Damon advice amid Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have joined hands amid Jennifer Lopez split

July 03, 2024

Ben Affleck listens to Matt Damon advice amid Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reportedly coming up with a new project.

Ben Affleck has seemingly decided to listen to his close pal Matt Damon’s advice.

As per the newest report of New on Netflix, the iconic Good Will Hunting duo will be returning to screens soon.

Ben and Matt will reportedly star in Joe Carnahan’s new crime thriller “RIP.” The show will be produced by Artists Equity, which is the duo’s artist-led studio founded in 2022.

For those unversed, Joe has helmed several projects, such as Blood, Guts, Bullets and Octane, Narc, Boss LevelSmokin' Aces, The A-Team and The Grey

It is pertinent to mention here that this news comes after an insider shared with Daily Mail, “Ben spent so much time focusing on J Lo’s projects just like he did the first time around.”

They also added, “He told Ben, ‘What has she ever done for your career?’” after claiming, “Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with J Lo that this could happen.”

“As things started falling apart, Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work,” they concluded. 

