Taylor Swift influence changes name of a city in Germany?

Taylor Swift just received a tribute from the entire country of Germany, literally.

Ahead of her Eras Tour performances in the city of Gelsenkirchen, it’s name is being temporarily changed to a “Taylor’s Version.”

Western Germany city Gelsenkirchen’s mayor, Karin Welge, had the temporary change of renaming the city "Swiftkirchen" from July 17 through July 19, approved on July 2.

According to the translated version of the city’s website, the change was suggested by a Swiftie named, Aleshanee Westhoff.

"It's a great idea to temporarily rename Gelsenkirchen to 'Swiftkirchen,'" Mayor Welge wrote in a response letter to Westhoff.

The city "will be installing many more signs in highly frequented places in Gelsenkirchen in the coming days,” which was confirmed by the head of Gelsenkirchen's public relations department, Markus Schwardtmann.

"As mayor, I am of course very happy that Taylor Swift, currently the most successful singer in the world, will be performing three times in Gelsenkirchen," the translated statement of Welge, read on the website.

“International attention will therefore be back on our city,” he added.