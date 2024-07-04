Photo: Amy Robach recalls 'traumatic' 4th July accident: 'Really serious'

Amy Robach opened up about a memorable fourth of July when she was just a teenager.

Speaking on the latest episode of Amy & T.J. podcast, the TV presenter took a trip down memory lane and revealed, “All of those traditions kind of fell off because of one Fourth of July when I was 14. It’s actually really serious.”

Shen disclosed that the holiday reminds her of the day when her uncle was struck with lightening while he stood “up against the tree,” adding, “My parents were blown standing next to him, and he just crumbled. My parents, my mom and dad, got seriously injured. They were in the hospital for weeks.”

She also shared that her “mom was in the hospital for weeks. My dad was in the ICU, but their tennis shoes got blown off of their feet.”

“Their clothes had to be cut off of them. My dad had to have CPR performed on him. And my Uncle Jack actually ultimately died,” she also shared with her fans and issued a warning “yes, lightning kills.”

She remarked before signing off from the topic, “The Fourth of July is one of those holidays where everybody’s out and about and it tends to be a thunderstorm heavy holiday.”