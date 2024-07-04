BTS Jin to make appearance at 2024 Olympics as torchbearer

BTS Jin will be lighting up the 2024 Olympic Games!

HYBE recently confirmed to PEOPLE that the Epiphany singer will return to the limelight at the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay where he shall be the torchbearer from South Korea in order to put forward the message of peace and harmony.

Jin is the oldest member of the sensational K-pop boyband who is also the first in the group to enlist and complete the mandatory 18-month military service for all able-bodied South Korean men.

It was on June 12 when the star returned home after the completion of his service, and was warmly welcomed by his bandmates which could also be seen in a photo that the band posted on X (formerly Twitter), the background of which said, “Jin is back.”

The caption of the post read, “I’m home.” Jin also came on a livestream on Weverse the very same day where he continually thanked the band’s fans – the ARMYs – for their constant support.

On the same platform, the singer also teased fans regarding some projects currently in the works, and said that he is “working on recording music and filming variety shows."