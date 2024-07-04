Ann Wilson's fans show support after her major health diagnosis

Ann Wilson received support from her fans after she shared her cancer diagnosis.



The 74-year-old Heart frontwoman took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday and revealed that she underwent some surgery which turned out to be cancer.

Wilson shared that she “underwent an operation to remove something” that turned out to be cancerous, and will now “undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

After the songstress’s post, her fans rushed to Wilson’s account to show their support.

One fan commented, “I wish you a good and speedy recovery. Take the time you need. I am convinced that you still have a lot to sing, and will sing. All the best and love for you.”

Another fan wrote, “Just take care of yourself, do what you think is best for your health, and we'll all be here waiting for you when you return.”

A third follower penned down, “Your music and voice has enriched our lives with a joy for which we could never thank you enough. You don't owe us anything."

“Take care of your health above all else. Prayers of healing going up,” another social media user wrote.



