Sabrina Carpenter 'very much in love' with Barry Keoghan: Report

Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly fallen head over heels for new beau Barry Keoghan.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Sabrina is very much in love,” with the actor Barry Keoghan.

They went on to address, “People were concerned when she began dating Barry because he had a reputation.”

The tipster even claimed that following Barry’s split with the mother of his baby Brando, “Some speculated that after the birth, he was partying too much and it ruined his relationship.”

However, they added, “She is living the life she always dreamed of, and has learned how to deal with all the noise and not let it get her down,” claiming, “This has been the best year of her life, both personally and professionally.”

The source disclosed, “She’s fallen in love, toured with Taylor Swift, played Coachella and released hit after hit — and Sabrina feels like she is just getting started.”

But this success has costed Sabrina a great deal of drama as she “has been through so much at her young age.”

Before concluding, the source even declared that Sabrina has been through “heartbreak, fan criticism, alleged feuds and more. It would be a lot for anyone to handle,” but it has not stopped her from making her mark in the music industry.