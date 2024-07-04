Michael Easton remembers ‘Emotional’ last day on ‘General Hospital’ set

Michael Easton recalled the emotional last goodbye on the General Hospital set.



The 57-year-old actor in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest opened up about his last of filming and saying goodbye to his character.

Easton revealed that his last few weeks on set were “very raw and very draining” after he got to know that his character would not be part of the next season.

He told the outlet, “You do have to remove your ego from it and realize you have a job to do.”

“Every day was emotional, because every day was not only doing the work, it was also [saying] good-bye. I had such a hard time saying goodbye to Jane Elliot and to Josh [Swickard] and Becky [Herbst] and everybody that I had come in contact with, so everything was difficult,” he explained.

Easton, who played the role since 2016, went on to say, “And it happened so fast. I do appreciate the writers giving me so much material going out the door, but from an actor standpoint, I would like to have had just a little more time to add a little more subtlety and a little more nuance to it.”