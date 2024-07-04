 
Lucky Daye gushes over his collaboration with Bruno Mars

The singer-songwriter’s new Album, Algorithm was released on June 28

Lucky Daye opened up about receiving songwriting credit from Bruno Mars on his latest studio album, Algorithm.

During a recent interview with Variety, the 38-year-old singer revealed it was his dream to collaborate with Mars.

Mars's latest studio album was released on June 28, featuring a songwriting credit from Mars to Daye.

He told the outlet, “Bruno’s a genius, first of all, I always looked up to Bruno, from the song with B.o.B [‘Nothin’ on You’] since way back. I always cherish the way he write.”

“He’s the reason I started studying Motown, the way Motown music was written. Because I know it’s all his bars and stuff,” Daye added.

While gushing about his wish to work with Mars on That’s You, he said“For me being able to work with him was like a dream because I always imagined it.”

“Him coming with the idea trying to mimic my voice was very endearing, and I didn’t want to let him down,” he continued.

The R&B singer further added, “So I recorded his melody in the phone, and we threw that in ProTools, I took it home and threw some words on it.”

Previously, Daye has also written songs for artists like Usher, Boyz II Men, Beyonce, and Mary J Blige.

