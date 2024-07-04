Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest mugshot goes viral as art exhibit

Justin Timberlake's recent mugshot, taken after his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, is set to be showcased at a local gallery.

As reported by Page Six, the Romany Kramoris Gallery has transformed Timberlake's police photo into a limited-edition artwork.

The Toxic singer's mugshot art is available in various colors and priced at 520 dollars each.

The artwork, created by artist Godfrey Lohman, drew crowds eager to view and photograph the controversial piece.

Romany Kramoris, the gallery owner, expressed delight at the public's response.

"My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!" she told the outlet.

Gallery employee Leslie Raff added that the piece is seen as their most contemporary addition, reflecting its relevance in current times, stating, "[Timberlake’s mugshot] is our most contemporary piece! It’s au courant."

Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was arrested on June 18 after allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor. The Better Place singer's arrest reported that he "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway."