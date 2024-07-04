 
Geo News

Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest mugshot goes viral as art exhibit

Justin Timberlake was arrested on June 18 after allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Justin Timberlakes DWI arrest mugshot goes viral as art exhibit
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest mugshot goes viral as art exhibit

Justin Timberlake's recent mugshot, taken after his DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, is set to be showcased at a local gallery.

As reported by Page Six, the Romany Kramoris Gallery has transformed Timberlake's police photo into a limited-edition artwork.

The Toxic singer's mugshot art is available in various colors and priced at 520 dollars each.

The artwork, created by artist Godfrey Lohman, drew crowds eager to view and photograph the controversial piece.

Romany Kramoris, the gallery owner, expressed delight at the public's response.

"My reaction was, ‘Oh my God!’ That’s great! It’s just great!" she told the outlet.

Gallery employee Leslie Raff added that the piece is seen as their most contemporary addition, reflecting its relevance in current times, stating, "[Timberlake’s mugshot] is our most contemporary piece! It’s au courant."

Timberlake, currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was arrested on June 18 after allegedly driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor. The Better Place singer's arrest reported that he "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway."

Sabrina Carpenter 'very much in love' with Barry Keoghan: Report
Sabrina Carpenter 'very much in love' with Barry Keoghan: Report
Ann Wilson's fans show support after her major health diagnosis
Ann Wilson's fans show support after her major health diagnosis
King Charles, Kate Middleton health crisis spotlights Princess Beatrice
King Charles, Kate Middleton health crisis spotlights Princess Beatrice
Jennifer Garner 'forced to look out' for Ben Affleck due to Lopez woes?
Jennifer Garner 'forced to look out' for Ben Affleck due to Lopez woes?
Prince Harry secret message as he 'loves every single day in America'
Prince Harry secret message as he 'loves every single day in America'
BTS Jin to make appearance at 2024 Olympics as torchbearer
BTS Jin to make appearance at 2024 Olympics as torchbearer
Amy Robach recalls 'traumatic' 4th July accident: 'Really serious'
Amy Robach recalls 'traumatic' 4th July accident: 'Really serious'
Taylor Swift influence changes name of a city in Germany?
Taylor Swift influence changes name of a city in Germany?