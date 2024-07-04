 
Geo News

Tom Cruise takes major decision about daughter Suri amid estrangement

Tom Cruise has not seen his daughter Suri Cruise, he shares with Katie Holmes, in 11 years, reports claim

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Tom Cruise takes major decision about daughter Suri amid estrangement
Tom Cruise takes major decision about daughter Suri amid estrangement

Tom Cruise seems to have taken a major decision about his involvement in his daughter Suri Cruise’s life after he chose to snub her high school graduation for a concert.

The 18-year-old, who is said to have changed her last name to Noelle, a nod to her mom Katie Holmes, graduated from LaGuardia High School on June 21.

While her mother was in attendance to celebrate the milestone, the Mission: Impossible star was noticeably absent as he preferred to attend Taylor Swift's Eras concert in London.

According to In Touch Weekly, Tom’s snubbing his daughter’s big day has raised questions about his priorities and his relationship with her, as they claim he has completely cut ties with her.

Speaking of his appearance at the Taylor’s gig, the insider said, “He was trading friendship bracelets with superfans and dancing to ‘Shake It Off’ in a crowd filled with young ladies who were around his daughter’s age.”

“This after skipping Suri’s graduation — it’s like he’s living a double life,” they said, before adding that “the truth is for the last 11 years, Tom has chosen not to see Suri.”

Sharing more details about the father-daughter estrangement, the insider added that it is “entirely Tom’s decision not to see Suri.”

It is pertinent to note here that the Hollywood superstar is in contact with his kids, Bella and Connor, whom he adopted while married to Nicole Kidman.

Both Bella and Connor reportedly follow Tom’s religion, Scientology, and this may have played a major reason in the actor’s close bond with them.

An expert on Tom Cruise’s faith, Tony Ortega, told the publication that he “has proven over and over again that his No. 1 loyalty is to [his religion] and David Miscavige.”

He said that as years passed, “it became more and more obvious Tom had completely cut Suri out of his life. And frankly, Suri may be better off for it.”

Zac Efron reflects on ‘Hilarious' incident from ‘High School Musical'
Zac Efron reflects on ‘Hilarious' incident from ‘High School Musical'
Michael Easton remembers ‘Emotional' last day on ‘General Hospital' set
Michael Easton remembers ‘Emotional' last day on ‘General Hospital' set
Morgan Wallen hit by phone thrown at him onstage
Morgan Wallen hit by phone thrown at him onstage
Lisa Vanderpump's father John breaths his last
Lisa Vanderpump's father John breaths his last
Sabrina Carpenter 'very much in love' with Barry Keoghan: Report
Sabrina Carpenter 'very much in love' with Barry Keoghan: Report
Ann Wilson's fans show support after her major health diagnosis
Ann Wilson's fans show support after her major health diagnosis
King Charles, Kate Middleton health crisis spotlights Princess Beatrice
King Charles, Kate Middleton health crisis spotlights Princess Beatrice
Jennifer Garner 'forced to look out' for Ben Affleck due to Lopez woes?
Jennifer Garner 'forced to look out' for Ben Affleck due to Lopez woes?