Tom Cruise takes major decision about daughter Suri amid estrangement

Tom Cruise seems to have taken a major decision about his involvement in his daughter Suri Cruise’s life after he chose to snub her high school graduation for a concert.



The 18-year-old, who is said to have changed her last name to Noelle, a nod to her mom Katie Holmes, graduated from LaGuardia High School on June 21.

While her mother was in attendance to celebrate the milestone, the Mission: Impossible star was noticeably absent as he preferred to attend Taylor Swift's Eras concert in London.

According to In Touch Weekly, Tom’s snubbing his daughter’s big day has raised questions about his priorities and his relationship with her, as they claim he has completely cut ties with her.

Speaking of his appearance at the Taylor’s gig, the insider said, “He was trading friendship bracelets with superfans and dancing to ‘Shake It Off’ in a crowd filled with young ladies who were around his daughter’s age.”

“This after skipping Suri’s graduation — it’s like he’s living a double life,” they said, before adding that “the truth is for the last 11 years, Tom has chosen not to see Suri.”

Sharing more details about the father-daughter estrangement, the insider added that it is “entirely Tom’s decision not to see Suri.”

It is pertinent to note here that the Hollywood superstar is in contact with his kids, Bella and Connor, whom he adopted while married to Nicole Kidman.

Both Bella and Connor reportedly follow Tom’s religion, Scientology, and this may have played a major reason in the actor’s close bond with them.

An expert on Tom Cruise’s faith, Tony Ortega, told the publication that he “has proven over and over again that his No. 1 loyalty is to [his religion] and David Miscavige.”

He said that as years passed, “it became more and more obvious Tom had completely cut Suri out of his life. And frankly, Suri may be better off for it.”