Kris Jenner breaks down in tears as she shares her health struggles

Kris Jenner finally reveals her health crisis to her family

July 04, 2024

Kris Jenner broke down in tears telling her family about her health struggles on the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The 68-year-old reality star revealed that she has to have her ovaries removed after doctors found a “little tumor” in it.

“I wanted to tell you guys something because I hadn't told you,” Kris said during the show. “I went to the doctor and I had my scan. They found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary.”

Kris went on to explain, "I'm emotional about it because that's where all my kids were conceived and that's where they were grown, in my tummy and so, this [is a] very sacred place to me."

"It's also a thing of getting older, and it's a sign that we're done with this part of your life. It's a whole chapter that's closed," added the mother of six.

In the same episode, Kim Kardashian called Kris’ surgery a "really big deal," saying that she feels "really sad" for her mother. 

