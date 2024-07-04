Kim Kardashian talks 'controversial' Gypsy Rose Blanchard meeting

Kim Kardashian has not given up on her dream to become a lawyer.

The Kardashians star, who is set to star in a new Hulu show playing a high-powered divorce lawyer, announced in a recent episode that she is meeting Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, about prison reforms.

The conversation began as she and her family were discussing what they're looking forward to watch, to which Kim anticipated about the show based on the true story of Gypsy Rose, who served over eight years in prison for alleged involvement in her mother's murder.

"I'm so excited to get into my bed and watch Gypsy Rose. I wish we could watch Gypsy Rose together, but I've already started it," she told her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Kim Kardashian then revealed her next bombshell move. "I'm meeting her on Wednesday," she said, leaving her family in a shock.

"You're what?! That escalated," Kendall said on cameras.

Khloe laughed it off with a joke, "You know she probably just texts her right now and said, 'Can I meet you on Wednesday?'"

Kim then explained why it took so long to schedule the meeting.

"She has to get her parole officer [involved], it's a whole thing. So hopefully her parole officer approves."

"She reached out to me on social media," Kim continued. "She's expressed wanting to get into prison reform and I think that with what she's learned being in prison herself, I just think there's such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way."

"It's just all really fascinating," Kim added.

Gypsy was charged with the killing of her mother Dee Dee in June 2015. Her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, was also charged with the slaying at the time.

Gypsy pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2019 following his trial conviction for first-degree murder, the Springfield News-Leader, KY3 and KOAM reported at the time.

In December 2023, Gypsy was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving more than eight years in prison.