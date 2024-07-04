'Mama's boy' Justin Timberlake allergic to criticism: Insider

Justin Timberlake badly needs a new group of friends - one that call him out on his recent antics, according to an expert.

The 43-year-old singer was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York last month for jumping a stop sign and drunk driving.

The ordeal took a hit at Justin’s already controversial reputation, despite the fact that he was released the next day.

An insider now tells In Touch that the company he’s surrounded by barely calls him out on his behavior and chooses to “kiss him” up rather than telling him to get his act together.

“It’s not 2004, and this isn’t an episode of Entourage. It’s real life, and Justin clearly needs to work on more things about himself than his golf swing,” a longtime pal of Justin said while referencing how he also joked about the arrest during the Boston concert.

They added, “The problem has always been that he lives in a bubble, and honestly, it’s the way his mother treated him growing up — like a little prince who could do no wrong — that set the tone for how he lives his life as an adult. And that extends to why he totally lacked any remorse in the aftermath of his arrest.”

Moreover, the unknown friend also said that Justin deliberately chooses friends who love bomb him.

“Since he was a kid, Justin has been very careful to surround himself with people who only shower him with praise and adoration, and that’s clearly led him down a bad path. People who are living right don’t get pulled over for drunk driving, especially on a Monday night!” the source explained further.