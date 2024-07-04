 
Dirty secret out about what happened at Gwyneth Paltrow home

Sources reveal the identity of the person who had a nasty mishap at Gwyneth Paltrow's home

July 04, 2024

At Gwyneth Paltrow's home, one of the guests left the house because of having "diarrhea" out on the bed. Now, it was revealed it was Derek Blasberg.

A famous socialite, sources reveal, had a leak out at the Oscar winner's Hamptons home, which a gossip newsletter claims led the Marvel star to clean up the mess afterward.

Derek reportedly defended himself by calling it a reaction to Ozempic. However, insiders said it was an excuse. Telling the Mail Online, they say, "It's not Ozempic, that's just what he told everyone."

Besides this, the gossip, despite Derek's reported utmost efforts to keep it a secret, became the talk of the town.

"Gwyneth told Oprah, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, and Larry David," the tipster tattled.

"It's shocking how many people know this story and how he has managed to keep it out of The Post… probably via his best friend [socialite Dasha Zhukova] - whose mom just married Rupert Murdoch."

In the meantime, Gwyneth had previously doubled down on raising kids, and she had to let go of many huge roles.

"I mean it's funny because it didn't feel like a sacrifice to me at the time, but if I look back at it through a cultural lens, I think like, wow, if people know that I didn't do this movie or that movie, they'd be quite shocked," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

