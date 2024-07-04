 
Halle Bailey and DDG's son Halo makes his social media debut

Halle Bailey has just showed off her son Halo for the first time

Halle Bailey and DDG have made their Instagram debut as a family of three while vacationing in Europe.

Halle's carousel of family photos showed the seven-month-old baby boy Halo in a white long-sleeved onesie and sneakers while the first-time mom channeled her inner goddess in a beige strapless fishnet dress with a diamond necklace.

“halo’s first time in italy ????????,” Halle captioned her post on Instagram. 

The rapper DDG was all smiles in a white bedazzled dress shirt paired and black slacks.

DDG, 26, also shared multiple snaps from the photo shoot on his account, prompting the question, "who halo look like more? ????"

“Halle twin ????????????,” one person wrote as another agreed, “Right.”

A third wrote, “Look like his mom.”

Others were simply in awe of Halo, who was born in December 2023.

Prior to Halo's birth, the actress tried to keep her baby news a secretby opting for baggy clothes only, which she also explained later in January on Snapchat.

The Little Mermaid star said she kept her pregnancy a secret because she 'just wanted to make sure [she] had a beautiful, private healthy time' through her journey.

