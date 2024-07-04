Jennifer Lopez gears up for a long July weekend amid divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez is getting ready for long weekend for fourth of July holiday. Jennifer Lopez seemingly planning long weekend for fourth of July holiday, amid divorce rumours with husband and actor Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old actress, while sharing her excitement with fans, took to social media and shared a fun and lively video on Instagram stories.

The video begins with a woman dancing and shaking her hips, and as the video went on, a man joined in, showing his moves before they both began dancing together. Lopez captioned the video, which features Tommy Richman's Million Dollar Baby, 'Long weekend mood.'

JLO posted two more Instagram Stories after that promoting her brand, Delola as well. Through which she wished followers a "Happy July 4th weekend" while the picture shows a smiling Lopez by the pool, holding one of her signature drinks.

In recent months, Jennifer has been facing incessant rumours of an imminent divorce in her two-year marriage with Ben Affleck.

The pair have also been living separately for several weeks now after it was previously reported that the Gone Girl actor has been staying at a $100,000-a-month rental property in Brentwood.



Both are focused on their separate lives this summer as, according to the insider, they do not have any summer plans together.

For those unversed the couple, who rekindled their relationship in 2022 after originally dating in the early 2000s.