 
Geo News

‘Despicable Me 4' soundtrack features BTS, BLACKPINK, many more

Despicable Me 4 is slated to release tomorrow on July 5, 2024

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

‘Despicable Me 4’ soundtrack features BTS, BLACKPINK, many more
‘Despicable Me 4’ soundtrack features BTS, BLACKPINK, many more

The highly anticipated film Despicable Me 4, which is slated to release tomorrow, has a vibrant soundtrack curated by variety of musicians.

The animated comedy film boasts a diverse collection of songs, including tracks performed by its animated stars.

The soundtrack features contributions from a range of artists, including Van Halen, BLACKPINK, Pitbull, Right Said Fred, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Boy George, BTS, and more.

Pharrell Williams, who oversaw the soundtrack, has ensured a mix of anthems that complement the film's storyline, particularly highlighting the dynamic between Gru and Maxime.

Among the standout tracks are Pharrell Williams' own compositions, such as Despicable Me and Double Life, which capture the essence of the film's characters and their evolving relationships.

Other notable inclusions are Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher," BLACKPINK's Boombayah, Pitbull's Freedom, and BTS's Dynamite, each contributing to the film's energetic atmosphere.

In the fourth installation, Gru (voice of Steve Carell), his wife, Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and their family including the Minions (Pierre Coffin) are on the run from the supervillain Maxime (Will Ferrell) and his wife, Valentina (Sofia Vergara).

The movie is slated to release tomorrow on July 5, Friday.

Emma Roberts finds 'new man' for herself
Emma Roberts finds 'new man' for herself
Pink disappointed as she cancels her Switzerland concert after doctor consultation
Pink disappointed as she cancels her Switzerland concert after doctor consultation
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her beau Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her beau Jake Bongiovi
Emma Roberts opens up on not wanting to date actors anymore
Emma Roberts opens up on not wanting to date actors anymore
Jennifer Zamparelli reveals the reason behind her leaving the show 2FM
Jennifer Zamparelli reveals the reason behind her leaving the show 2FM
Adam Sandler's 'Big Daddy' turns 25
Adam Sandler's 'Big Daddy' turns 25
Kylie Jenner 'happy' in her romance with Timothee Chalamet: Report
Kylie Jenner 'happy' in her romance with Timothee Chalamet: Report
Oprah Winfrey recalls being fat shamed by Joan Rivers
Oprah Winfrey recalls being fat shamed by Joan Rivers