‘Despicable Me 4’ soundtrack features BTS, BLACKPINK, many more

The highly anticipated film Despicable Me 4, which is slated to release tomorrow, has a vibrant soundtrack curated by variety of musicians.



The animated comedy film boasts a diverse collection of songs, including tracks performed by its animated stars.

The soundtrack features contributions from a range of artists, including Van Halen, BLACKPINK, Pitbull, Right Said Fred, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Boy George, BTS, and more.

Pharrell Williams, who oversaw the soundtrack, has ensured a mix of anthems that complement the film's storyline, particularly highlighting the dynamic between Gru and Maxime.

Among the standout tracks are Pharrell Williams' own compositions, such as Despicable Me and Double Life, which capture the essence of the film's characters and their evolving relationships.

Other notable inclusions are Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher," BLACKPINK's Boombayah, Pitbull's Freedom, and BTS's Dynamite, each contributing to the film's energetic atmosphere.

In the fourth installation, Gru (voice of Steve Carell), his wife, Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and their family including the Minions (Pierre Coffin) are on the run from the supervillain Maxime (Will Ferrell) and his wife, Valentina (Sofia Vergara).

The movie is slated to release tomorrow on July 5, Friday.

