Zara Tindall discomfort as Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry

Zara Tindall was worried about her pregnancy amid Meghan Markle wedding

July 05, 2024

Zara Tindall is touching upon her discomfort as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot.

Princess Anne’s only daughter, who was pregnant with daughter Lena in 2018, was agitated amid the nuptials of cousin Harry.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph about her condition, Zara revealed: "I was uncomfortable! My bum sort of slid over either side and Lena kicked the hell out of me for an hour. It just wasn't comfy at all and it probably showed on my face."

Zara then recalled how Bishop Michael Curry made a special speech for the couple, notably 13-minute long.

She added: "It was just the general amount of time everything was taking," added Zara. "I think my face was probably caught the point when I thought 'Right he's going to finish now' and then he went off on another little story and it was like, "Really?'"

Zara welcomed daughter Lena on 18 June 2018, months after Harry’s wedding

