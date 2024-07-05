Photo: Taylor Swift 'insecure' about Travis Kelce marriage plans: Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to get settled with beau Travis Kelce soon.

As fans will know, Travis Kelce has openly confessed his love for the Eras Tour hitmaker over and over again, and reportedly Taylor Swift thinks that she has found her Mr. Right.

A source recently shared with Life & Style that “Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis,” and wants to tie the knot with the 34-year-old footballer.

“She doesn’t want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married,” they also added.

However, the insider also revealed that the songstress fears that Travis might turn her down if she talks to him about the proposal like her former flame, Joe Alwyn.

Speaking of her previous years long romance with the actor, the insider told the outlet, “Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody.”

The source also disclosed, “They’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come,” noting, “But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet and she had to walk away.”

“She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage,” they remarked before concluding the chat.