Photo: Jennifer Lopez eyes Drake to rekindle flame amid Ben Affleck split: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly finding solace in the company of former beau Drake amid Ben Affleck crippling marriage.

For those unversed, the two legendary musicians were romantically linked together in 2016 during the songstress’ All I Have Las Vegas Residency. However, their relationship turned out to be only a short-lived fling.

In the wake of Ben Affleck marriage drama, a mole recently squealed to the publication, Heat Magazine, about this matter, “Jen’s been leaning on Drake over the last few weeks after he reached out to offer his support.”

“He’s helping her get through what’s been one of the toughest times in her life,” they also added.

They also referred to the time when Canadian rapper got “honest” about his health battle in a statement released in October 2023 and insisted that he needed to “focus on my health first and foremost.”

The insider even mentioned, “Drake’s been vocal about his mental health struggles and is currently taking some time out to focus on his own wellbeing,” explaining, “so knowing how in tune he is with his emotional health makes Jen feel very comfortable about being vulnerable and open with him.”

However, it has not been revealed if the former couple is planning to rekindle their romance.