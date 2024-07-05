Saweetie admits to feeling ‘jitters’ with every new music release

Diamonte Harper also known by her musical moniker, Saweetie confessed that she feels nervous while releasing her new song.



During an interview with People magazine for the promotion of her new partnership with Postmates and The Boiling Crab, the 30-year-old rapper talked about her feelings whenever she is releasing a new project.

“I get nervous with every release. I can't help it,” she told the outlet.

Saweetie went on to say, “I get the jitters, I can't sleep at night and I just feel like I'm sharing such an intimate piece of me because it is created in the studio, and then you eventually share it out into the world.”

Despite releasing hits like her recent single Nani, the Bay Area rapper said that the nervous feeling “just never goes away.”

While reflecting on her latest track which was released on May 17, the two-time Grammy-nominated artist mentioned that she is “really grateful” to her fans.

“This is the first time where I feel like there was just a consensus of it being a good song," Saweetie said, adding, “I didn't really have to do much fighting online if you know what I mean. Even the haters were congratulating me.”

“It was just a great moment. I feel like all artists can appreciate a moment where their art is well received,” she noted.