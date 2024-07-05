Meghan Markle ‘stepping on toes’ as she shifts gears with lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle is reportedly eyeing a major shift with her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, after her initial products failed to impress.



According to a latest report, the Duchess of Sussex is risking ‘stepping on toes’ of some famous names in the Hollywood as she ventures into the wine industry.

“There’s a lot of pressure on Meghan to find something profitable,” the insider spoke of Meghan while speaking to Life & Style, noting her and Prince Harry’s cancelled Spotify and Netflix deals, and a decline in contributions to their Archewell Foundation.

“She’s been casting a wide net, but some people think it just shows how desperate Meghan is,” the source commented. “Her products are all over the place.”

After she failed to woo friends with her strawberry jam, the mother-of-two is set to launch wine in her lifestyle brand, competing against the likes of Hollywood bigwigs, including Cameron Diaz, Post Malone, Brad Pitt, Snoop Dogg, and etc.

The source noted that Meghan is aware of the wine market's is 'lucrative,' adding, “It’s looking like a total cash grab.”

Meghan's decision to enter the industry has raised some eyebrows as they said that she might be "stepping on some toes."

Noting her close connections with Diaz, the insider said, “It’s pretty brazen that she’s moving in on her territory. Meghan doesn’t seem to care that she’s competing with a friend.”

“She and Harry aren’t steadily making the kind of money they need to continue their lavish lifestyle. Their future depends on her success. Meghan absolutely feels like it’s sink or swim time.”