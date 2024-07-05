Brad Pitt gears up for Formula One movie, amid his bitter divorce battle with Jolie

 
July 05, 2024

Brad Pitt recently attended the British Grand Prix for the second consecutive year, amid his bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

Since it is actor’s second attendance, one might call him “bona fide Formula One fan”

It is pertinent to mention that the actor took part in the races from the paddock at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England.

In regards to Pitt’s dressing, he was dressed in a white racing suit, black vest and completed his look with sunglasses.

Furthermore, it appears that Pitt's attendance at the race might be related to his upcoming F1 movie, because the actor was also seen walking through a door labeled “Cast Green Room.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris were photographed while they were filming scenes at last year's British Grand Prix for the upcoming film, which is being produced in collaboration with F1. Moreover, it was shot around actual Grand Prix weekends, which gave fans a firsthand look to all the action.

One might say Pitt is a major F1 fan in real life, as he was previously spotted enjoying himself at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October 2022, where he chatted with Formula One star driver Lewis Hamilton and Apple CEO Tim Cook. 

