 
Geo News

Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO plan to welcome babies via surrogacy

Bunnie XO reveals that she and Jelly Roll are planning to begin an IVF journey

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO plan to welcome babies via surrogacy
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO plan to welcome babies via surrogacy

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are planning to have a baby together.

During the latest episode of Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie revealed that she and her husband opted to undergo in vitro fertilization with a surrogate.

"I would have trouble carrying a baby," said the 44-year-old.

The podcaster added that she and Jelly are also not in a "good place" in their relationship as they experienced "many" pregnancy losses and can't handle another loss “emotionally and mentally.”

"This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden," she said. "I'm in my baby mama (and) gardening era."

When Bunnie asked Jelly how he would feel about having a child together, he replied, "I would love to have a baby with you.”

Jelly’s wife added that they planned to keep their IVF journey secret and would only share the arrival news of their baby.

Kim Kardashian talks 'controversial' Gypsy Rose Blanchard meeting
Kim Kardashian talks 'controversial' Gypsy Rose Blanchard meeting
Emma Roberts finds 'new man' for herself
Emma Roberts finds 'new man' for herself
Pink disappointed as she cancels her Switzerland concert after doctor consultation
Pink disappointed as she cancels her Switzerland concert after doctor consultation
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her beau Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her beau Jake Bongiovi
Emma Roberts opens up on not wanting to date actors anymore
Emma Roberts opens up on not wanting to date actors anymore
Jennifer Zamparelli reveals the reason behind her leaving the show 2FM
Jennifer Zamparelli reveals the reason behind her leaving the show 2FM
Adam Sandler's 'Big Daddy' turns 25
Adam Sandler's 'Big Daddy' turns 25
Kylie Jenner 'happy' in her romance with Timothee Chalamet: Report
Kylie Jenner 'happy' in her romance with Timothee Chalamet: Report