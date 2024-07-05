Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO plan to welcome babies via surrogacy

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are planning to have a baby together.

During the latest episode of Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie revealed that she and her husband opted to undergo in vitro fertilization with a surrogate.

"I would have trouble carrying a baby," said the 44-year-old.

The podcaster added that she and Jelly are also not in a "good place" in their relationship as they experienced "many" pregnancy losses and can't handle another loss “emotionally and mentally.”



"This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden," she said. "I'm in my baby mama (and) gardening era."

When Bunnie asked Jelly how he would feel about having a child together, he replied, "I would love to have a baby with you.”



Jelly’s wife added that they planned to keep their IVF journey secret and would only share the arrival news of their baby.