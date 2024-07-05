King Charles reacts to Meghan Markle’s 'bold' demand amid rift

Meghan Markle did not hesitate in expressing her wish to get help from King Charles despite leaving the Royal family in 2020 as Duchess seems desperate amid money woes.



According to latest report by Heat Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex is finally set to sell her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard’s products.

However, she needs celebrity endorsements and believes it would help sell her products more if the monarch himself buys her products.

Speaking on the matter, a source close to the former actor revealed that she believes it would be ‘mutually beneficial’ for them if Charles endorses her products.

They revealed that Meghan has been persuading Prince Harry to contact his dad but he is reluctant to do so given their years-long feud and Charles’ recent UK snub.

“Meghan would do it herself, but Harry’s going to have a much better chance of getting the answer that way, so it really has to be done by him,” the insider said.

They added, “In her view, there’s no reason he shouldn’t get some support from within the Firm to boost their business ventures – after all, he’s still the King’s son.”

The insider went on to add that it is highly unlikely that Charles would help Meghan because it would mean Buckingham Palace officially promotes American Riviera Orchard products.

Which, they say, seems “highly unlikely and potentially awkward.”

It is pertinent to note here that Meghan has made it clear on several occasions that wants nothing to do with the Royal family with her ‘mouth-piece’ Omid Scobie even claiming that she would never set foot in the UK again to meet the royals.