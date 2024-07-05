Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard expecting first child with boyfriend

Lindsay Hubbard is ready to start a family with her anonymous boyfriend.



Taking to Instagram, the Summer House star, 37, announced the good news just a month after announcing that she was dating a 'wonderful man.'

"Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! ???????????? I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! ????" she penned



"My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!! ????????"

Hubbard revealed the relationship news in Summer House season 8 reunion in June, where she happily announced she was dating 'a wonderful man.'



"We actually went on a few dates three and a half years ago," Hubbard said. "It was just bad timing back then for him and for me and then he kinda popped back up in December and we started dating in January."

"I would say it's tracking in the pretty serious direction," she added. "He’s been a great support."

Hubbard embarked on the new chapter of her life after her castmate Carl Radke, 39, called off their wedding 9 months ahead of their big day, citing disagreements about Radke's next career step and lack of intimacy in their relationship.

In June of this year, Hubbard also decided to sell off all her three wedding dresses to raise money for charity.

"These dresses were just sitting in my closet waiting for me to figure out what to do with them," she said on Instagram.

"I thought the reunion and watching the reunion was going to be the final step in my breaking up process, but it was a whole year of reliving and rewatching and talking about it over and over and this is the final step for me, getting these dresses off my hands."

In 2022, the reality star herself started the process of freezing her eggs with hormone injections.

"I've been thinking and talking about freezing my eggs for awhile," she said in a season 6 episode of Summer House.

"I settled in the past and I was forcing something because I was up against my own timeline. If I could just stop the biological clock and eliminate that as part of my process of choosing a partner, then maybe I can find somebody who is actually meant for me," Hubbard shared on Instagram.