Taylor Swift cheers the summer success of Sabrina Carpenter

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift celebrated the summer of Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift has just sent a congratulatory message to Carpenter after she announced in an Instagram post that her Short 'n' Sweet headlining tour across North America is officially sold out.

In regards to the post, Sabrina captioned it as, “And just like that you guys sold out the entire short n’ sweet tour, espresso went #1 at pop radio andddddd i slid down this slide :’) thank you all so so much!!! i can’t wait to see you on the road.”

Subsequently, Swift comments hours after Carpenter shared the news, “Summer of Sabrina and may it continue forever.”

Along with providing a tour update, the former Disney star gave a toast to her other recent successes including her espresso-flavored ice cream collaboration with Van Leeuwen and back-to-back hit singles, "Expresso" and "Please Please Please."

It is pertinent to mention that Carpenter’s headlining tour came months after she performed as an opening act for the international leg of Swift’s Eras Tour.

In order to celebrate her appearance on the tour with Taylor Swift, Carpenter made a sweet Instagram post in which she shared photos with her.

Moreover, the caption stated, “That’s a wrap for us on the Eras tour sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored I feel to have been part of it.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan released that same month, Carpenter gushed about being "so genuinely lucky" to have been part of the tour and to have gotten the opportunity to "watch one of the greatest performers every night."