Prince Harry changes his plans to visit UK to see King Charles

Prince Harry was reportedly planning a surprise visit to the UK to see King Charles, Prince William

July 05, 2024

Prince Harry is not expected to travel to the UK anytime soon, an expert revealed after it was reported that the Duke of Sussex is planning a ‘surprise’ visit.

According to a report published by Closer Magazine, Harry was planning a visit to his home country without informing the Palace officials.

It was reported that the Duke of Sussex wants the Royal family to know that they cannot ignore his existence by not letting Charles meet him.

"He’s saying he’s going to fly over and force them to face him," the insider said. "He’s tried the approach of digging his heels in and giving them a taste of their own medicine.”

However, dismissing the reports, royal expert Jennie Bond said that Harry has no plans to show up unannounced or confront his family.

“If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up,” she said, as per The Express. “he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him.”

“I don’t think there’s any chance of William wanting to do so. Particularly with all he has on his plate right now,” Bond continued.

“So, I’ll believe this when I see it. But it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father.” 

