Kanye West faces fresh allegations amid several ongoing lawsuits

Kanye West accused of 'not paying' or speaking to attorney

Kanye West and attorney have parted ways amid ongoing legal battles.



The rapper's attorney, Brian Brumfield, has come forward with accusations against the rapper for 'nonpayment' and 'refusal to communicate.'

Brumfield in his claim has requested to be relieved from representing West in his suit against an autograph dealer, who accused the hitmaker of punching him, ABC7 reported.

The lawyer alleged in the documents that West terminated their working relationship on June 21. Since then, West has neither spoken to his ex-counsel not settled his legal fees.

The hearing on Brumfield’s motion is scheduled for July 29, Page Six reported.

The lawsuit, initially filed on January 10 by Justin Poplawski and his wife Tiffany Marshall, accuses West of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence.

The incident allegedly occurred when Poplawski sought an autograph from West outside the Soho Warehouse social club in downtown Los Angeles in January 2022.

Poplawski claims West struck him and responded dismissively when asked for an apology before continuing to hit him multiple times.

Poplawski is of the opinion that the aggression stemmed from West's highly-publicised divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian at the time.