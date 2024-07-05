 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joint ventures 'down the drain' amid split

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to face 'an awkward situation' while promoting their film Unstoppable

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joint ventures down the drain amid split
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joint ventures 'down the drain' amid split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ongoing marital issues are putting their joint ventures at risk.

According to OK magazine, sources close to Lopez and Affleck had invested heavily in building a combined brand.

"They’ve sunk a fortune into building a joint brand," adding, "Now it’s pretty well down the drain," they stated.

With their marriage on shaky ground, dissolving contracts and business plans has become a complex task.

"The majority of the plans depended on them going in together, so now there are contracts that need to be dissolved," the source said, adding, "That’s never easy and requires tons of back and forth with lawyers because, of course, everyone wants to get paid."

Despite their personal issues, the couple will need to collaborate professionally for the release of their joint Amazon film, Unstoppable, scheduled for the coming months.

"They want to be professional about it. They still believe in it and don't want to see it fail, but it's an awkward situation," the source said.

Playboi Carti set to drop new album after 4 years
Playboi Carti set to drop new album after 4 years
Brad Pitt gears up for Formula One movie, amid his bitter divorce battle with Jolie
Brad Pitt gears up for Formula One movie, amid his bitter divorce battle with Jolie
Kendrick Lamar takes shots at Drake in 'Not Like Us' music video video
Kendrick Lamar takes shots at Drake in 'Not Like Us' music video
Taylor Swift cheers the summer success of Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift cheers the summer success of Sabrina Carpenter
Bruce Willis' wife and daughters pose in cowboy hats and boots
Bruce Willis' wife and daughters pose in cowboy hats and boots
Kanye West faces fresh allegations amid several ongoing lawsuits
Kanye West faces fresh allegations amid several ongoing lawsuits
'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard expecting first child with boyfriend
'Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard expecting first child with boyfriend
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO plan to welcome babies via surrogacy
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO plan to welcome babies via surrogacy