Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck joint ventures 'down the drain' amid split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ongoing marital issues are putting their joint ventures at risk.

According to OK magazine, sources close to Lopez and Affleck had invested heavily in building a combined brand.

"They’ve sunk a fortune into building a joint brand," adding, "Now it’s pretty well down the drain," they stated.

With their marriage on shaky ground, dissolving contracts and business plans has become a complex task.

"The majority of the plans depended on them going in together, so now there are contracts that need to be dissolved," the source said, adding, "That’s never easy and requires tons of back and forth with lawyers because, of course, everyone wants to get paid."

Despite their personal issues, the couple will need to collaborate professionally for the release of their joint Amazon film, Unstoppable, scheduled for the coming months.

"They want to be professional about it. They still believe in it and don't want to see it fail, but it's an awkward situation," the source said.