Bruce Willis' wife and daughters pose in cowboy hats and boots for 4th of July celebration

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming shared heart-warming images of their daughters Mabel and Evelyn, while they celebrated the fourth of July just a day ago.

Bruce’ family, including his first wife Demi Moore and their grown daughters, have been around him, especially when his dementia declined.

It is pertinent to mention that, Emma posted a sweet Instagram album showing the way their little girls managed to enjoy this week's holiday in spite of their family's ordeal.

The collage included a video of her children sitting by the side of the street and watching a patriotic parade of horsewomen carrying American flags.

In regards to the outfits, Emma and her girls wore cowboy hats as they posed against a farm fence, with a picturesque backdrop of sunset behind pine trees and mountains. Evelyn apparently wanted to wear cowboy boots.



While the pictures showed Bruce’s wife and daughters posing in cowboy hats and boots, the post’s caption stated, 'Happy 4th of July! And if you don’t have cowboy boots, just put your snow boots on, it’s fine.”

Furthermore, the post came exactly a week after Emma rang in her 46th birthday by remembering the way Bruce used to pamper her for the occasion.

As far as Bruce is concerned, he withdrew from Hollywood in 2022 during his battle with the brain condition 'aphasia,' which causes the patient's language abilities to deteriorate. Then last year his family announced that his illness had 'progressed' and he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).