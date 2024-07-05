Playboi Carti set to drop new album after 4 years

Playboi Carti ready to drop new album after 4 years

Playboi Carti is finally releasing much anticipated I Am Music, an upcoming album which has been a 'labour of love and creativity', evolving over four years in collaboration with producer Cardo.



In a recent interview with Lucid Monday, Cardo shared his excitement about the project, describing the experience as both ‘crazy’ and ‘fun’.

Carti’s forthcoming album has created excitement for quite some time now.

Back in February, the Magnolia song-maker joined streamer Adin Ross on his Kick channel, where he teased what fans can expect from the album. “Mindblowing,” Carti described the record when asked by Ross. “My best. My very best — it’s actually insane.”

Earlier this year, Carti began the album’s rollout with a series of singles, including the Kanye West-produced 2024, Backr00ms featuring Travis Scott, and H00dByAir.

Beside this, Carti has had a notable year thanks to several high-profile collaborations. In March, he scored his first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Carnival, a track by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign featuring Carti and Rich The Kid.

Another major collaboration, Type Shit, featuring Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott from the We Don’t Trust You album, peaked at No. 2 and earned a gold plaque.