Meghan Markle wishes to ‘hash things through' with The Firm but THIS stands in way

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to reconcile with The Firm, but there's one problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t seem any closer to any reconciliation with The Firm duo to both sides wanting an apology.

The Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to the United States after issues with the Royal Family. They subsequently went on to make explosive claims against the royals and have had a strained relationship with them ever since.

Now, a source tells the Express that neither side wants to apologize and move on. "Harry and Meghan are expecting an apology and so are senior members of the Royal Family. It’s got to the point now where both sides can’t see where they’ve gone wrong and there’s no meeting in the middle. It’s a stalemate.”

The tipster also claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex is more willing to reunite with his family, whereas Meghan wants a proper discussion if not an apology.

"Harry is more willing to move on, let’s just say that. It’s not a case of Meghan being difficult, she genuinely feels hurt and would like some kind of sit down to hash things through - but that’s not something the other side is willing to consider at this time,” they claimed.