Selena Gomez posts a cuddling snap with her boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez recently shared a sweet snap while cuddling her music producer boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

In regards to the picture, the 31-year-old actress lovingly kept her hands on the shoulders of Benny, who wrapped his arms around her from behind.



It is pertinent to mention that the Who Says singer was giving summer chic vibes in her strapless white dress with colorful embroidery details on it. She finished her look with a white headband and gold as well.

Additionally, Selena Gomez revealed recently, that she had planned to adopt a child herself if she hadn't met the right partner by age 35.

"I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it," Selena stated at the Time 100 Most Influential Companies event in May.

The actress went began at length by admitting, “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

Late last year, however, she began dating the record producer, who she has since described as her best friend on social media.

Furthermore, Selena was asked about her feelings about that exchange to which she replied at Time 100 Event, “He can't lie to save his life. If he's asked a question, he'll answer it. I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon.”