Coldplay reaches major milestone with ex-manager prolonged lawsuit

Coldplay settles prolonged lawsuit with ex-manager: Reports

Coldplay has reportedly settled a lawsuit with their former manager Dave Holmes, concluding a prolonged legal battle.



The lawsuit, which involved allegations of unpaid fees and violation of contract, has apparently been resolved for a sum reported to be in the multiple millions of pounds.

Coldplay was initially sued by Holmes in 2022 in which he claimed that the band owed him significant amounts of money for his management services. Holmes sought over $12 million in damages, alleging that he was not compensated for his contributions to the band’s success.

In the lead-up to the settlement, both Coldplay and Holmes have reportedly kept negotiations under wraps, with neither side commenting publicly on the case. The resolution of the lawsuit now allows both parties to move forward without the shadow of legal disputes.



The legal issues began after the group and Holmes parted ways in 2021. Holmes claimed that he had a contract entitling him to a share of the band’s earnings and that Coldplay had breached this agreement.

On the other hand, the band’s representatives argued that Holmes had been adequately compensated for his services and that the claims were unfounded.

Despite the legal argument, Coldplay has continued to work on new music and planning future tours, including extending their Music Of The Spheres World Tour later this year. Their new album Moon Music is due on October 4, 2024.