Kendrick Lamar takes shots at Drake in 'Not Like Us' music video

July 05, 2024

Kendrick Lamar has reignited his feud with Drake.

On Thursday, Lamar dropped music video of Not Like Us, a diss track aimed at Drake.

Directed by Lamar and Dave Free, the visual narrative of Not Like Us is filled with references aimed directly at Drake and his OVO brand.

The video starts with Lamar performing his track, including lyrics that references cultural figures like Tommy the Clown and NBA star DeMar DeRozan, subtly mocking Drake's Toronto roots.

Lamar further intensifies his critique by smashing an owl piñata and glaring at a caged owl, a direct nod to Drake's OVO logo and brand identity.

Throughout the video, Lamar also celebrates personal milestones, dancing with his partner Whitney Alford and their children, countering Drake's previous criticisms about his family life.

Fans and critics alike have responded passionately to Lamar's strategic diss, praising his lyrical prowess and the video's visual references.

Watch 'Not Like Us' music video:


