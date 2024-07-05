Which OTT bagged ‘Despicable Me 4’ streaming rights?

Despicable Me 4 is now screening in theaters globally and there are reports of an OTT release.



The recently released Universal Pictures film is the sixth movie in the beloved franchise and follows the 2022 spinoff Minions: The Rise of Gru, which grossed almost $1 billion worldwide.

The next chapter follows Gru, Lucy and their girls, Margo, Edith, and Anges, as they welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr.

“Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run,” according to the official description.

According to Forbes the fourth installation will likely be streaming on Peacock approximately three to four months after its theatrical release or sometime around October or November 2024.

The film features the star-studded voice cast like Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Pierre Coffin, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan.

The film was directed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Patrick Delage, produced by Chris Meledandri and Brett Hoffman, and written by Mike White and Ken Daurio. Despicable Me 4 premiered exclusively in theaters on July 3, 2024.