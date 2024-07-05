Lainey Wilson reveals upcoming album 'kept me in touch with reality'

Lainey Wilson just released new music on the concept of love.

The 32-year-old country music star released her song, 4x4xU along with its official music video.

4x4xU is the third track from Wilson’s upcoming album titled, Whirlwind, regarding which, the CMA's Entertainer of the Year penned a note.

Taking to her official Instagram account, she uploaded a snippet of her song’s video and wrote a sentimental caption.



“This album kept me in touch with reality while I was getting my footing living the dream,” the Wildflowers and Wild Horses hit-maker wrote.

She continued, “As I continue to share my story, I hope you find yours in mine. This one’s about feeling at home with the one you love. That’s a special sense of peace and freedom if you ask me.”

In the end, promoting her song as well its music video she asked her followers to “share this one with someone who make you feel like you.”

Lainey Wilson is expected to release her latest studio album, Whirlwind, in which her song, 4X4XU belongs, on August 23, 2024.