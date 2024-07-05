BBMAK reflects on 'pinch-me moment' career amid reunion after 20 years

BBMAK return to stage after 20 years with 'The Pop 2000' tour

BBMAK is celebrating their comeback as they reunite nearly after two decades since their initial success.

British pop band BBMAK including members Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen McNally are set to embark on The Pop 2000 Tour.

BBMAK, known for their hits like Back Here, which topped charts in North America in 1999, disbanded in 2003.

In an interview with OK Magazine, Barry, Burns, and McNally expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to still perform together.

"We pinch ourselves because if you would have told us that we'd still be doing this 25 years later, I don't know if I would have believed it," Burns said.

McNally added, "At that time, we were living for that moment. We we were doing whatever we could. It didn't feel like 15 years being apart. It felt a lot quicker than that. So we're making use of our time the best we can now."

Barry noted, "I think we've just been true to ourselves from day one. We've had that dream of wanting to get to a good level, which we worked hard to get to," adding, "We've never changed as people. We've always got on really well and had that vision of making it in the industry, and we're doing it again now! We're still selling our concerts. It's craziness and still a pinch-me moment. If you would have told us back then, 'Hey guys, in 25-30 years, you'll still be doing this and performing these songs,' we wouldn't have believed you.' It's great."