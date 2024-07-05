 
'Doctor Who' showrunner teases Nicola Coughlan cameo in Christmas episode

The former showrunner of 'Doctor Who' weighed in Nicola Coughlan's performance in the sci-fi series

July 05, 2024

Nicola Coughlan, who rose to fame after starring in Netflix’s regency era drama Bridgerton, has reportedly landed another role.

Steven Moffat, who is the director of Doctor Who, recently sat down for a confessional on Ireland AM, and weighed in on the Christmas special episode of the popular sci-fi series.

He also revealed the name for this episode, which is called, Joy to the World and continued to say, "Nicola is wonderful in it.”

"I'm not allowed to say anything about it. At least I think I'm not allowed to say anything about it so I'll just shut up," he also teased and added that Nicola “will break your heart.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Steven has also made his return to the show after being its showrunner from 2010-2017.

Opening up about his comeback, Steven confessed "wasn't as weird as it should've been” when he found Russell T. Davies at the position, which he previously served.

"It was just fun and it was quite nice that I had my old job back for exactly one episode and then I could go lie down. Russell [T Davies] has to keep toiling away all the time, constantly," he remarked before signing off. 

