Jennifer Lopez wears wedding ring again amid Ben Affleck split buzz

Jennifer Lopez previously ditched Ben Affleck wedding ring in a promotional video

July 05, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has once again worn her wedding ring amid ongoing divorce rumours with Ben Affleck.

According to OK Magazine, Lopez was spotted in New York City wearing her wedding ring, a few days after she was seen without it.

Lopez, dressed in khaki pants, a striped button-down shirt, a beige wide-brimmed hat, and large hoop earrings, was seen shopping for rose bushes on July 4.

The shiny rock on her ring finger drew attention amid ongoing divorce rumours with Affleck.

While the Atlas actress was on the East Coast for Independence Day, Affleck celebrated the holiday in Los Angeles with two of his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Rumors about a possible split have been fueled by both Lopez and Affleck being seen without their wedding rings in recent months.

Lopez was notably without her ring in a promotional video for her beauty company and while arriving at her office in early June. 

Similarly, Affleck was seen ringless during a recent outing with his daughter Violet.

