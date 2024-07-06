 
Geo News

Prince Harry is threatening his very life

Prince Harry has been overtaken by fears and regrets over the threats he’s put himself between

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

Photo: Prince Harry is threatening his very life
Photo: Prince Harry is threatening his very life

Prince Harry is reportedly growing very fearful of the regrets that have overtaken him in the US.

All these comments and claims about everything have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the regrets the Duke’s been swimming in.

According to reports, “After years of exposing family secrets, there is one revelation that could ruin the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life in the US and force them out of the country.”

“Regrets, we’ve all known a few, especially those of us who lived through the early aughties and still have the hipster jeans indentations to prove it.”

“But what of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex? He has, last time anyone checked, a bobby dazzler of a wife (Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex), two adorable kids (Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) and all the freedom a man could desperately hanker after, on what is, ironically enough, US Independence Day.”

“But could Harry’s American Dream™, all Stars and Stripes and gluten-free apple-pie, be about to come crashing down around his ears? And thanks to, err, him and what might prove to be his magnum dopus? The Sussexes’ future in California is ‘under threat’ because of revelations the duke made in Spare, according to a new report.”

Prince Harry regretting his move with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry regretting his move with Meghan Markle
Sabrina Carpenter branded 'crazy' by fellow musician
Sabrina Carpenter branded 'crazy' by fellow musician
Marlon Wayans slams burglars for wasting 'your energy or your life'
Marlon Wayans slams burglars for wasting 'your energy or your life'
Amanda Kloots pens emotional note for Nick Cordero on 4th death anniversary
Amanda Kloots pens emotional note for Nick Cordero on 4th death anniversary
Simon Pegg shares his opinion on possibility of ‘Shaun of the Dead' reboot
Simon Pegg shares his opinion on possibility of ‘Shaun of the Dead' reboot
Kourtney Kardashian hopes in name changing trend
Kourtney Kardashian hopes in name changing trend
Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott in 'crisis talks' amid rift rumours: Report
Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott in 'crisis talks' amid rift rumours: Report
Christina Applegate gets into details of grievances with hit reality dating show
Christina Applegate gets into details of grievances with hit reality dating show