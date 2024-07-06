Photo: Prince Harry is threatening his very life

Prince Harry is reportedly growing very fearful of the regrets that have overtaken him in the US.

All these comments and claims about everything have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the regrets the Duke’s been swimming in.

According to reports, “After years of exposing family secrets, there is one revelation that could ruin the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life in the US and force them out of the country.”

“Regrets, we’ve all known a few, especially those of us who lived through the early aughties and still have the hipster jeans indentations to prove it.”

“But what of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex? He has, last time anyone checked, a bobby dazzler of a wife (Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex), two adorable kids (Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet) and all the freedom a man could desperately hanker after, on what is, ironically enough, US Independence Day.”

“But could Harry’s American Dream™, all Stars and Stripes and gluten-free apple-pie, be about to come crashing down around his ears? And thanks to, err, him and what might prove to be his magnum dopus? The Sussexes’ future in California is ‘under threat’ because of revelations the duke made in Spare, according to a new report.”