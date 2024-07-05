 
Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott in 'crisis talks' amid rift rumours: Report

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have been dating since 2019

July 05, 2024

Photo: Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott in 'crisis talks' amid rift rumours: Report

Sam Thompson and his lady-love Zara McDermott are reportedly leaving no stone unturned to make their relationship work.

As fans will be aware, the couple sparked rift rumours after a capture of Sam crying upon meeting close pal Pete Wicks at the TRIC Awards made its way to the internet.

According to the latest findings of OK! Magazine "things are not the best between Zara and Sam at the moment.”

They also went on to reason for this sudden strain and dished, “They’re clashing about their future and what direction it’s going to take."

As per this source, Sam and Zara are unable to strike off a balance in their personal and professional lives due to their digressing career paths.

"There’s been quite a few arguments and both of them can be very stubborn, which makes things difficult,” the source continued.

Nonetheless, they went on to explain that they are trying to work around their differences as “they do love each other and want to make it work.”

